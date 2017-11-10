Neighbors of proposed Overton Village Condos protest ahead of council vote

× 1 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Overton Village Protest Members of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills communities protest near Overton Village on November 9, 2017. Many residents of the Cahaba Heights and Overton Road areas are concerned about the potential development of an new condo complex behind the Overton Village shopping center bringing in excess traffic and the area being unable to sustain a high-density population. × 2 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Overton Village Protest Members of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills communities protest near Overton Village on November 9, 2017. Many residents of the Cahaba Heights and Overton Road areas are concerned about the potential development of an new condo complex behind the Overton Village shopping center bringing in excess traffic and the area being unable to sustain a high-density population. × 3 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Overton Village Protest Members of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills communities protest near Overton Village on November 9, 2017. Many residents of the Cahaba Heights and Overton Road areas are concerned about the potential development of an new condo complex behind the Overton Village shopping center bringing in excess traffic and the area being unable to sustain a high-density population. × 4 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Overton Village Protest Members of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills communities protest near Overton Village on November 9, 2017. Many residents of the Cahaba Heights and Overton Road areas are concerned about the potential development of an new condo complex behind the Overton Village shopping center bringing in excess traffic and the area being unable to sustain a high-density population. × 5 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Overton Village Protest Members of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills communities protest near Overton Village on November 9, 2017. Many residents of the Cahaba Heights and Overton Road areas are concerned about the potential development of an new condo complex behind the Overton Village shopping center bringing in excess traffic and the area being unable to sustain a high-density population. × 6 of 6 Expand Sarah Finnegan Overton Village Protest Members of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills communities protest near Overton Village on November 9, 2017. Many residents of the Cahaba Heights and Overton Road areas are concerned about the potential development of an new condo complex behind the Overton Village shopping center bringing in excess traffic and the area being unable to sustain a high-density population. Prev Next

It was a chilly afternoon Thursday as cars whizzed by on Overton Road, but that didn't stop a group of community members trying to make their point.

Concerned community members gathered on the sidewalks in front of the Overton Village shopping center holding signs protesting the proposed Overton Condos development.

Griffin Edwards, who presented objections to the development at a Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, said the group wanted to hold a visible protest to get the message out to as many people as possible.

"We thought some sort of simple demonstration like this would bring awareness to the fact that what's happening is not only going to affect the neighbors locally, but anyone who commutes up and down Overton," Edwards said.

Edwards said that he and the group again wanted to emphasize that they are not against development as a whole, but think that this particular plan would increase traffic and decrease safety in an already congested area.

The Mountain Brook City Council will hold a public hearing on the issue on Monday, Nov. 13.