Paving and milling crews working throughout city

The Mountain Brook paving project will be working on various roads again today, specifically on Pumphouse Road from the U.S. 280 bridge to the Florida Short Route. Public works director Ronnie Vaughn said he anticipates that portion of paving to be completed today.

Milling crews are continuing on Overton Road from Oakdale Drive to Colchester Road, which should also be completed today. The paving portion of Overton Road is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 17.

