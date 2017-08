× Expand Photo by Jeff Thompson. 0513 280 Intersections Construction Road work signs went up on U.S. 280 as construction on intersection improvements began at night.

Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn said a paving crew will be milling on Oakdale Drive from Bethune Drive to Oakdale Road today. Weather permitting, he expects they will be paving the same area tomorrow.

Drivers should use caution when passing through the area.