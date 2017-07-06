Paving project continuing through Mountain Brook

As Mountain Brook updates its roads, Public Works director Ronnie Vaughn said the milling portion of the paving project will continue today. 

There will be two milling crews working on South Brookwood Road from Brookwood Forest Elementary to Overton Road, and one on Pumphouse Road from the U.S. 280 bridge to the Florida Short Route.

Construction may affect travel time and drivers should exercise caution when going through those areas. 

