Plans for new Caldwell Mill Road bridge proceed

Blair Perry, with Gresham Smith, discusses the options for a new bridge on Caldwell Mill Road at the City Council meeting on Aug. 14. An example of a conpan structure bridge, which was reccommended to the council by Perry.

As Mountain Brook is spending time repaving roads and adding more sidewalks, the city is also planning to replace the bridge on Caldwell Mill Road.

Blair Perry with Gresham Smith presented four new bridge options, listed from least to most expensive, to city council members at the council meeting on Aug. 14: a box culvert, a CON/SPAN arch bridge, a flat slab bridge and a precast bridge.

Perry suggested the second option, which is a CON/SPAN arch structure. This design was the second least expensive option and will leave an open bottom for the creek, which requires a lower maintenance than other options. It also comes in pre-cast pieces that can be stacked together and requires little environmental disturbance, creating a faster construction time than other proposed methods, Perry said.

“We think it’s a very aesthetically pleasing structure with the arch in there,” Perry said, agreeing with council president Virginia Smith that they would work to fit the bridge with the city’s current aesthetics. “It’ll look a little like a road just going over top.”

Perry said they can use a stamping method to create a stone-like architecture to it, and they have planned a walkway for pedestrians. The new bridge would also be rated to hold four tons, which would allow emergency vehicles to safely cross.

Councilman Phil Black said he was concerned with the amount of drainage the area currently sees, and in response Perry stated they are already looking on how to prevent water from running onto the bridge.

The council approved this bridge selection, and Perry said the plan is to put the project out to bid this fall and follow with construction around the first of the year. Once construction crews have broken ground, it is estimated that the project would be completed in three months.

Also during the council meeting on Aug. 14, members:

Approved the minutes from the meeting on July 24.

Discussed the Master Sidewalk Plan with Jennifer Bailey of Sain Associates and decided to review the plan for two more weeks to allow for any additional questions or concerns to arise before moving forward with federal grant applications.

Reviewed bids for the Jemison Park pedestrian bridge. Bidding was opened at 2 p.m. on Aug. 14 and by the time of the council meeting, city manager Sam Gaston stated they had received three bids, with the lowest being $225,000. Gaston said they would work with that bidder to present a contract to council at the next meeting.

Approved a resolution recommending retail beer and wine licenses to DHV, LLC (trade name Nothing But Noodles).

Approved a resolution recommending the State of Alabama Alcohol Beverage Control board transfer all ABS licenses of AMP Restaurants, LLC (trade name Another Broken Egg Café) to Cojak Investments of Mountain Brook.

Carried a resolution authorizing the installation of a 150W (equivalent) LED street light on a new pole at the intersection of Cahaba Road and English Village Lane and authorizing the payment of approximately $5,868.30 for the installation and electrical connection of said pole by Alabama Power Company.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with MT2 for shell casing removal and berm remediation at the firing range.

Approved a resolution setting a public hearing for Sept. 11, 2017 to consider an ordinance amending Chapter 129 of the City Code with respect to short-term real property rental regulations.

Carried a resolution to approve a real estate office conditional use application submitted by ARC Realty for property at 2718 Cahaba Road. The council agreed to take an additional two weeks to review the application and how parking situations could impact the surrounding area.

Approved a resolution appointing Skipper Consulting to study certain intersections within the City under the APPLE grant previously authorized upon the adoption of Motion No. 2017-082.

Approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the City and Jefferson County Commission with respect to [possible future] storm debris clean-up and disposal.

Approved an ordinance for a stop sign on Conrock Road at Rockhill Road as well as Westbury Road and for a stop sign on Spring Valley Circle at Spring Valley Court.

Approved a resolution authorizing a contract with Morris-Shea Bridge Company for athletic fields improvements at the high school athletics complex subject to receiving a certificate of insurance.

Approved a resolution to renew an agreement with PReMA Corporation. The company is “a government services company focused on increasing local government revenues through innovative and effective revenue and tax collection programs,” according to their website.

Approved a resolution declaring certain city items surplus.

The next meeting will be on Aug. 28.