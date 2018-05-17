Police respond to robbery on Rele Street

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Police 3

Mountain Brook police officers responded to a report of a robbery on May 16 at 8:16 p.m. in the 200 block of Rele Street, according to a release. The robbery had just occurred, and upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who was a 44-year old female.

The release stated, "she was approaching her vehicle, which was parked in front of Kinnucan's, when she was forcefully grabbed from behind by a black male. The victim began screaming and the suspect stole her purse and fled the area." The encounter caused bruising on one of the victim's wrist and witnesses said the suspect got into a vehicle and fled southbound on Rele Street, the statement said.

Officers are working to gather video of the crime and have taken statements from witnesses. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Sgt. Pollard at 802-3856.