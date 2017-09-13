City, Regional Planning Commission seeking public input on intersection requiring improvement

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Road Mountain Brook VIllage 1 The city of Mountain Brook and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, are asking for public input on intersections that are regularly congested, have delays or are safety concerns.

The Mountain Brook City Council, in conjunction with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, is soliciting public input concerning intersections in the City of Mountain Brook where there is regular occurrence of traffic congestion, delays and safety concerns. The input will be used to select approximately eight intersections within Mountain Brook that will be subjected to a detailed traffic analysis and development of recommendations for improvements.

This project is a joint effort between the City of Mountain Brook and the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham, with a portion of the funding being provided by the APPLE (Advanced Planning Programming and Logical Engineering) Program.

The City of Mountain Brook and Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham performed a similar study in 2015, during which 10 intersections were studied and both short-term and long-range improvements were developed. Several of the projects have already been implemented. Among the intersections studied in 2015 were:

Montevallo Road at Church Street/Montrose Road

Montevallo Road at Overbrook Road

Cahaba Road at 21 st Avenue/Fairway Drive

Avenue/Fairway Drive Overbrook Road at Mountain Brook Parkway/Pine Ridge Road

Old Leeds Road at Pine Ridge Road

South Brookwood Road at Overton Road

Citizens of Mountain Brook are invited to provide input directly to the project staff for intersections to be studied. Please address your comments in writing via mail or email, directed as follows:

Richard L. Caudle, P.E.

Project Manager – Mountain Brook Traffic Study

c/o Skipper Consulting, Inc.

3644 Vann Road Suite 100

Birmingham, Alabama 35235

richard@skipperinc.com

In order for comments to be given due consideration in the study process, they will need to be received no later than Oct. 6, 2017.

-Submitted by Skipper Consulting