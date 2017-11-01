Raccoon caught in Mountain Brook tests positive for rabies

× Expand Erica Techo. Vaccinations are the only sure way to protect pets from rabies.

For the first time in four years, a raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Mountain Brook.

Animal control officer Preston Sloan said the raccoon was captured along Brookwood Road near Robins Drive and tested positive on Oct. 26. Although he said they have had several raccoons with distemper — a viral illness that resembles rabies — there have been no other known sightings or reports of possible rabies cases. He said they are concerned, however, that the diagnosed raccoon may have passed on the disease before dying.

Sloan noted that coming in contact with another animal with rabies is slim but not out of the realm of possibility, and people should be aware of any animals acting unusually. "If it's acting strange ... you definitely want to keep away and keep pets away," he said.

Symptoms that can be attributed to rabies are problems with balance, a general lack of awareness of surroundings, falling a lot and acting as if in a drunken state, Sloan said. While raccoons are typically nocturnal, he explained that many in the area have gotten used to people and traffic and are more accustomed to area, so they may be seen in the daytime.

"But seeing them out in the middle of the day, that's always something to keep an eye on," he said. "Really, it's just going to be not scared of you, not able to keep it's balance [or] keep it's head still."

Symptoms for distemper are very similar. "The only difference physically is they'll have drainage in the eyes and nose, usually to the point where their eyes are glued shut," Sloan said.

Because the illness is transmitted through saliva, Sloan said to protect pets, keep them away from all wild animals and make sure they are up to date on rabies vaccinations. Residents should also avoid leaving food outside for animals. "That just kind of brings them in," he said.

If an animal acting unusually is spotted, Sloan advised residents to call him at 802-3844. If he is unavailable, he said to contact the police department for officers to handle.