Resident surveys coming soon

Three years ago, the city of Mountain Brook conducted a city-wide survey to obtain feedback from its residents. The city has decided to conduct these surveys once again with the help of ETC Institute, a marketing, research and demography statistical firm based in Kansas. The firm has also conducted resident surveys in Dothan, Vestavia and Auburn.

The seven-page survey, which will address city services, public safety and city communications, will be distributed to 2,000 houses at random by mail starting Jan. 23, city manger Sam Gaston said. The survey may also be completed online, although the online version will require a secure access to complete. Residents are expected to complete the survey by Feb. 16.

The last survey from 2014 proved successful for the city and saw a 40 percent return rate, which was higher than the national average by 20-30 percent. One of the main concerns expressed by Mountain Brook residents at that time revolved around traffic lights and congestion, and since then the city has "made traffic improvements at eight intersections and added many new street lights, as well as upgraded the street lights in our four commercial villages," said a release. Officials are hoping that this survey will help Mountain Brook reach its full potential.