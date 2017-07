× Expand By Keith McCoy Milling crews will continue work on Mountain Brook roads today, July 10, 2017, at Overton Road and Fairoaks Drive.

The paving project for the city of Mountain Brook will continue today as milling crews work on two roads: Overton Road and Fairoaks Drive, near Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Public Works director Ronnie Vaughn said traffic control will be done via a pilot truck and delays can be expected. Drivers should exercise caution when proceeding through affected areas.