Road work continues through Mountain Brook

× Expand By Keith McCoy

Today, there will be a mix of milling and paving crews on the roads of Mountain Brook.

There are two milling crews: one working on Overton Road from Oakdale Drive to Colchester Road and one finishing the milling on Oakdale Drive from Bethune Drive to Knightsbridge Road, said Public Works director Ronnie Vaughn. A paving crew will also be out on Pumphouse Road from the U.S. 280 bridge to the Florida Short Route.

Yesterday, paving was completed on Fair Oaks Drive at Cherokee Bend Elementary and on South Brookwood Road from Overton Road to Brookwood Forest Elementary.