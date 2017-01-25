Robert Dorsey Krauss of Troop 53 becomes Eagle Scout

× Expand Robert Dorsey Krauss.

Robert Dorsey Krauss achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Oct. 15, 2016, and was honored Dec. 18 at a Court of Honor ceremony at St. Peter’s Anglican Church. He is a member of Troop 53 under Scoutmaster George Elliott.

For his Eagle Service Project, Robert built a can-crushing recycling station and refurbished a storage trailer for St. Francis Xavier School.

Robert began scouting as a Tiger Cub and earned the Arrow of Light Award through Cub Scouts. As a Boy Scout, he earned 22 merit badges and served in leadership positions including Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader.

He worked on a sailing vessel at the Ciganka High Adventure Camp in the Bahamas and hiked an 81-mile trek in the Philmont High Adventure Scout Ranch in New Mexico and acted as the crew chaplain.

Robert is a senior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, band captain of the marching band, first chair baritone in the symphonic band, a member of the MBHS swim team and attends St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Robert is the son of Drs. William and Erin Krauss of Mountain Brook. He is the grandson of Mary Ann Krauss and the late Dr. William Krauss of Columbus, Ohio, and Thomas and Mary Lorsung of Columbia, Maryland.

– Submitted by William Krauss.