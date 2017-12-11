School board reviews recognitions, upgrades

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Members of the 2017 MBHS cross country team introduce themselves at the at the Board of Education meeting on Dec. 11. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Miss Olympian winner Lucie Christian speaks about participating in the pageant at the Board of Education meeting on Dec. 11. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Members of the MBHS theater department speak about participating in the 2017 State Trumbauer Theater Competition at the Board of Education meeting on Dec. 11. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Members of the 2017 MBHS football team introduce themselvs at the Board of Education meeting on Dec. 11. Prev Next

In its last meeting for 2018, Mountain Brook’s Board of Education had many recognitions to applaud, the first being Mountain Brook Elementary.

Recently, Mountain Brook Elementary School was named a Common Sense School, which sheds light on its commitment to “creating a culture of digital teaching and citizenship,” according to the Common Sense School website. This program helps teachers, students and parents learn more about digital citizenship through classes and commonsensemedia.org.

Mountain Brook High School then had five groups to recognize for their accomplishments: the MBHS theater department, the girls cross country team, the boys cross country team, the football team and the 2017 Miss Olympian pageant winner.

During the fall, the theater department competed in the State Trumbauer Theater Competition and earned numerous awards. Liam Aberle received first place in costume design; Mary Patton Day and Haise Ogilvie earned All-Star Cast for their performances; and the cast of the studio show “Dinner with the MacGuffins” won Best Ensemble.

The girls cross country team — which head coach Michael McGovern said is a young team — finished third in the state, while the boys team won their first state championship since 2011.

MBHS football coach Chris Yeager said this year, the football team won five games within the last play of the game, and together they finished out their season 8-4.

For the annual Miss Olympian pageant, judges named Lucie Christian the winner of the Miss Olympian pageant, which MBHS principal Amanda Hood said looks for well-rounded individuals. Christian was one of 21 contestants this year.

Finally, 37 Mountain Brook students were selected to participate in an art exhibit throughout November at the Birmingham Museum of Art. All schools were represented and the high school had students participating in photography, 3-D design and drawing and painting.

MBHS art teacher Susie Davis said this was a special exhibit that the high school and the museum worked on together to showcase the work of Mountain Brook students.

Two new classes were then introduced as potential options for high school students. Math 126, or Calculus II, and Math 227, or Calculus III, would be offered as dual enrollment classes with Jefferson State Community College if approved. Dr. Missy Brooks, director of instruction, said the high school already has a teacher on staff who is certified to teach the course and the school would not need to bring in an additional instructor.

Superintendent Dicky Barlow recommended the board table the matter for one month to review the classes and allow for community input.

The board also voted to approve two system upgrades within city schools: a contract with ENA to increase the amount of bandwidth that is supplied to the city schools system and a facilities safety upgrade.

In terms of bandwidth, Barlow said currently they are using 1 GB at each school, including the central office, but “we have a clog in our broadband, if you will.” Under the contract, the bandwidth will be increased to 2 GB.

Director of facilities Tommy Prewitt spoke about the facilities’ safety upgrade, which would consist of upgrading both existing surveillance systems and card readers in the schools. The new card readers would apply to all schools except Brookwood Forest Elementary, which served as a pilot school.

Also during the Board of Education meeting, board members:

Listened to the holiday music stylings of the Crestline Elementary band.

Approved the minutes of the previous meeting.

Approved new personnel recommendations.

Approved the disposal or sale of surplus items.

Reviewed this month’s financial statements.

Mountain Brook Schools will be on winter holiday from Dec. 21-Jan. 3. The next BOE meeting will be on Jan. 8 at 3:30 p.m. at Cherokee Bend Elementary.