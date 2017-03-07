Jefferson County school tax renewal passes by large percent

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook City Hall saw an abrupt influx of voters just before lunchtime.

The opinion of voters on school taxes was clear-cut when they came in on Tuesday night.

The unofficial results for the school tax renewal overwhelmingly showed support for keeping the tax. Even though voter turnout was only 5.87 percent of the registered voters, the results as of 9 p.m. showed that 92.8 percent of total voters in Jefferson County supported the proposed renewal and continuation of the tax.

The taxes give funds for the continuation of a school district tax that funds nearly 40 percent of the school system's total revenues.

Previously, Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow and Board of Education chairman Brad Sklar expressed support for the renewal of the taxes.

The superintendent expressed his happiness in a statement Tuesday night. "The people of Mountain Brook have again shown their steadfast commitment to our school system. We are humbled and grateful for their support," he said.

Two of the taxes covered all of Jefferson County and were voted on by all Jefferson County voters. In total, 26,236 votes were cast over the course of the day.

In Mountain Brook specifically, 98.47 percent voted in support of the renewal of the 5.7 mill tax and 98.3 percent voted in favor of the 18.5 mill tax.

