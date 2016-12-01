Seven car break-ins reported along Pinecrest, Canterbury roads

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Police 3

Between Nov. 28 and 29, Mountain Brook Police Department received seven reports of car break-ins, all in the same area, according to the MBPD community update from Dec. 1.

Multiple cars that were entered were unlocked, and police report one handgun, multiple wallets and credit cards were stolen from the cars. The break-ins all occurred in the area of Pinecrest Road, Canterbury Road and Canterbury Lane, according to police.

Police also reported a theft from Nov. 26 in the update. The victim told police he left an iPhone in his shopping cart at the Western Market in Lane Parke, and when he returned the phone was gone.

Two drug-related instances were reported, both from Nov. 29. As officers responded to a one-car wreck on U.S. 280 at Briar Glen Drive, police reportedly found the passenger had narcotics. During a traffic stop on U.S. 280, officers reportedly found marijuana in the car.

Two hit and runs were reported on Nov. 30, one on U.S. 280 near Overton Road and the other on U.S. 280 near Office Park Drive.

On Nov. 25, police arrested a motorist who was reportedly driving erratically and endangering other drivers. The driver was first seen on Montevallo Road at Norman Drive, and reportedly fled from officers. Once the driver was pulled over, they then resisted arrest.

Another individual was arrested for doing business without a license. The individual had been warned to stop doing business until he got a business license, according to police, and had not stopped. He was arrested on Nov. 29.

Other crimes included:

An individual attempted to pay with a forged check in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.

One worker was assaulted by another worker in the 20 block of Eden Circle on Nov. 27.

A mailbox was pulled off its post on Smyer Road. This was categorized as criminal mischief, according to police.