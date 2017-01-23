Shades Creek pedestrian bridge taking form

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. On Jan, 23, city council members met and discussed options for the foundation of the Shade Creek pedestrian bridge.

After the last city council meeting, when Schoel Engineering told the city council they would have to adjust their plans for the footing of the Shades Creek pedestrian bridge due to the soil quality, representatives brought new options to the meeting on Jan. 23.

Andrew Phillips with Schoel Engineering presented two foundation plans, with the option to have the bridge itself either painted or weathered.

The first foundation plan detailed a spread footing for the bridge, during which contractors would dig a large pit on either side of the creek where the bridge would sit, lay concrete and secure the footing deep into the ground using lean concrete. While this was the more economical of the two plans, ranging between $115,300 to $121,300 for a weathered or painted bridge, respectively, Phillips said it could be more detrimental to the surrounding area and the creek.

The second foundation plan looks at drilled shaft options. By using micropiles, contractors would use a steel casing and a threaded bar inserted into the casing to anchor the bridge about 10 feet below the surface. This would avoid the digging of large pits and limit the possibility of any dirt sloughing into the creek, but the equipment also has the potential to damage trees in the immediate area of the bridge, said Phillips and a representative from Schoel Engineering. "It's a little bit more expensive, but it's a lot less intrusive," said Phillips.

City council members discussed the options and chose to move forward with the second plan for the foundation and requested the bridge have the weathered finishing to maintain consistency with the other footbridges in the city, which would cost an estimated total of $131,300.

During the meeting, council members also:

Approved the minutes of the Jan. 10 city council.

Accepted a resolution accepting the $2,400 footing design change to be prepared by Structural Design Group subcontractor to Walter Schoel Engineering Co., Inc.

Accepted a resolution authorizing the execution of a consulting agreement with Williamson & Associates with respect to the Library's moisture abatement, window replacement and other build repairs project.

Removed a consideration authorizing the execution of the First Amendment to Lease Agreement between the city and New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC with respect to the wireless communications facilities located at 3021 Mountain Brook Parkway.

Accepted a resolution amending and restating the Tuition Reimbursement Plan to state that such payments are not taxable to the beneficiary for both undergraduate and graduate degrees up to $5,250 annually.

Advised Boy Scout Troops to attend the pre-council session in addition to the standard council meeting.

The next city council meeting will take place on Feb. 13, 2017.