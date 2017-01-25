Smack out Cancer to raise funds for Children’s hospital

Smack out Cancer, a fundraiser for the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Alabama, is returning in 2017.

The fundraising campaign, which also aims to increase awareness of the work being done at Children’s of Alabama, will begin Feb. 1.

People will “smack” friends’ cars, mailboxes, lockers, etc. with magnets, and those who have been “smacked” will then “smack” two more people.

“We hope that at the end of February the entire city will be covered with Smack out Cancer magnets,” said a press release from Smack out Cancer.

Smack kits will be sold at Birmingham businesses including Gus Mayer at The Summit, Bkids in Mountain Brook Village, B. Bayer gifts and monogramming in Homewood and the Pants Store in Crestline. Along with the magnets, the smack kits will include a slip that students can bring back to their teachers to keep track of which classes and schools have purchased the most magnets. Those who have purchased the most will be eligible for prizes.

All money raised during the campaign will go toward the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.

– Submitted by the Smack out Cancer Committee.