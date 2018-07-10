Spire line replacement project expected to impact traffic

× Expand By Keith McCoy

Spire — formerly known as AlaGasCo — will begin a line replacement project along Mountain Brook Parkway starting July 30. It is anticipated that the project will continue until late November, although the timeline could extend depending on the circumstances encountered.

Work is set to be done between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday and one lane of traffic will be blocked during that time. Spire will have contract law enforcement personnel working traffic around them. Drivers should go alternate route or plan for delays when traveling in that area while the line replacement project is ongoing.