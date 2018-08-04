State health department investigating pertussis outbreak in Jefferson, Shelby counties

× Expand Photo from U.S. National Library of Medicine pertussis

The Alabama Department of Public Health said on Aug. 3 it is investigating an outbreak of pertussis, or whooping cough, in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease which starts with symptoms such as a runny nose, low-grade fever and cough and, after a week or two, progresses to violent coughing, making it difficult for those infected to breathe, according to the health department.

After fits of many coughs, people with the illness often need to take deep breaths, which results in a “whooping” sound.

The state health department has identified nine children with positive pertussis laboratory results and 22 people with pertussis-like illness linked to people who tested positive.

People with pertussis or a pertussis-like illness attended one or more of the following facilities or events:

Shades Valley Community Church, June 1-July 15

YMCA Legacy Day Camp in Jefferson County, June 4-8

Church of the Highlands Grants Mill location, June 27-July 22

Church of the Highlands Greystone location, June 28-July 19

Greystone YMCA, July 4-14

Mt Laurel Elementary Summer Singers Camp, July 9-13

Mt Laurel Library, July 16

Winshape Camp at Double Oak Community Church, July 16-20

The health department is asking any person who attended gatherings or events at the facilities above during the specified time frames and has symptoms or develops symptoms by Aug. 8 to contact their primary physician to be tested and treated, and to complete the health department’s pertussis questionnaire.

“Patients should be aware that pertussis is a serious disease that can affect people of all ages,” said Dr. Burnestine Taylor, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s medical director for disease control and prevention. “It can even be deadly for babies less than a year old.”

That is why it is especially important for everyone to be up to date on their pertussis vaccine with DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) or Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis), which is required for school entry, Dr. Taylor said.

About half of the ill people are not up to date with all recommended vaccines, and some of those families do not vaccinate their children at all, the health department said.

The number of pertussis cases in Alabama continues to increase. Immunization data reveals an increase from 151 reported cases in 2017 to 172 reported cases thus far in 2018.

During vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, staff in the state health department’s immunization division contact those with pertussis-like illnesses or positive lab results, educate families, assess vaccine status and collect specimens for testing, when appropriate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the only prevention against pertussis disease is DTaP or Tdap vaccine. Pregnant women should be vaccinated with Tdap during each pregnancy as a way to protect infants, the health department said.

For more information on signs and symptoms of pertussis, or vaccination information, please visit alabamapublichealth.gov/immunization and facebook.com/AlabamaImmunizationInfo.