Superintendent Dicky Barlow to address school safety at upcoming council meeting

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Superintendent Dicky Barlow.

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow will be discussing school safety with Mountain Brook City Council during their next regular meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26. The recent events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, during which a gunman and former student killed 17 students, has prompted many school districts to address the same topic.

The council will also conduct two public hearings during the regular meeting.

The first is to rezone parcels of land in Mountain Brook and unincorporated Jefferson County from Residence A and R-1, respectively, to a Planned Unit Development for business and professional office uses. The second is to consider an ordinance amending the master development plan of Calton Hill to allow for the additional adjoining property to be zoned Residential Infill District.