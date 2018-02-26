Superintendent discusses school safety; site on Pumphouse Road rezoned at council meeting

× Expand Lexi Coon. Superintendent Dicky Barlow spoke to City Council during their regular meeting on Feb. 26 about the steps Mountain Brook Schools is taking to provide a safe environment for both students and faculty members.

Recent events — including the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that resulted in the death of 17 students — have prompted many school systems to review their safety strategies to provide the utmost security to students, administration and faculty. Superintendent Dicky Barlow spoke to Mountain Brook City Council during its regular meeting on Feb. 26 about how Mountain Brook Schools is protecting its students and faculty.

Barlow stated that MBS is always working to improve each school’s safety measures and has been doing so for many years. After the shooting that occurred in Sandy Hook Elementary, MBS hired an additional Student Resource Officer (SRO).

An SRO is an armed police officer who is specifically trained to work in a school setting, said police chief Ted Cook.

MBS has four SROs — one at the high school, one at the junior high and two at elementary schools — and Barlow said they would like to increase that number and have an SRO at every school.

“I don’t like to say that,” he said. “You don’t want to go into this saying we need an armed police guard at every school.” That step, he said, is in the interest of safety for all students and personnel of MBS.

This addition was only very recently discussed between Barlow and Cook and there is no set date for the additional SROs to be hired, Barlow said. In the meantime, both agreed to have increased random police presence at the schools — including stopping at the schools when on patrol and walking through the halls — which is something the police department has been doing.

MBS has also made adjustments to door locks on the outside of facilities, is implementing a card reader for personnel access to the schools and is trying to “retrain” students to make people check in at the front office instead of opening a door to let them in.

Barlow and other school personnel are also updating training and procedures for staff and students, he said. After analyzing historical events, they evaluate their practices and adjust them as needed to maintain a safe environment for students and faculty, Barlow said.

“There are some things we are in the process of changing based on what has happened in Florida now,” he said.

And during all of this, Barlow said the school system is working to create a “healthy culture” for its students.

“You can cram safety down your students’ throats all the time until they don’t feel safe anymore,” he said. “If that’s all you talk about, it creates fear, and so we have to have a healthy balance of what we talk about.”

To avoid creating a sense of fear, Mountain Brook students have been brought in on the process of creating a secure learning environment, Barlow said. “Because if they’re not [part of the process], it can create a culture of fear rather than a culture of safety,” he said.

Council members thanked Barlow, the police department and Board of Education members for working toward safer schools and expressed appreciation for their work addressing possible concerns.

Shortly after hearing from Barlow, council members opened a public hearing regarding an ordinance rezoning parcels of land in both Mountain Brook and Jefferson County along Pumphouse Road. The proposed land, which is where Wales Goebel Ministry sits, would be rezoned from residential to a planned unit development, or PUD, for professional and business offices.

Rezoning for this area was initially discussed in fall 2017 when the original plan was to build a 9,000 square foot development with potential retail, office and doctors spaces. The Planning Commission recommended that City Council deny the project and the plans were later withdrawn.

Now that the area is under new ownership, a request for rezoning was again presented.

The Wales Goebel building has been used as an office space since 1974, said the new owner of the site, Russell Pate. He and co-owner Porter Mason aren’t looking to change that, Pate added.

“So for 44 years, it has been an office. And we want to keep it an office,” he said. While minor renovations will be done, the footprint and height of the building will remain the same, as will the parking lot and the landscaping. Pate said there is no “ulterior motive” to purchasing the land and having it rezoned.

Two city residents, Sue Watkins and Louise Wright, spoke in opposition of the rezoning, stating that it may create a “domino effect” for future development of the area that could negatively impact already difficult traffic.

While councilwoman Alice Womack recused herself from a vote, council members voted to approve the rezoning of the property. A 1.7 acre portion of the property that was in unincorporated Jefferson County, was also annexed into Mountain Brook as part of rezoning so the city may have the final say on determining what may happen with it should it later change hands.

Also during the council meeting, members:

Approved the minutes of the Feb. 12 regular meeting.

Proclaimed March 2018 as Certified Government Financial Manager Month.

Declared the week of April 1 as Arbor Week.

Reappointed Turner Williams to continue serving as a municipal judge.

Heard an update about window repairs being done to the Emmet O’Neal Library. Construction has gone well, and contractors estimated the windows should be unwrapped within the week.

Approved a resolution for conditional use at 2834 Culver Road for the business Grade Power Learning. Grade Power Learning will provide area students with tutoring services.

Approved a resolution opening the retirement window for city employees.

Approved a resolution regarding the refilling of an application to rezone property located in the vicinity of Overton Village from mixed use to residence F and residence G and amending the Overton Village Building and Development Regulation Plan from “secondary frontage” to “residential neighborhood frontage.”

Approved an ordinance increasing the salary of the city manager, effective March 6.

Approved an ordinance permanently relocating the Mountain Brook Elementary polling place location to Canterbury United Methodist Church and reaffirming the other five polling locations within the city for the Aug. 28 municipal election.

Approved an ordinance amending the master development plan of Calton Hill to include additional adjoining property to be zoned residential infill district.

The next council meeting will be on March 12 at 7 p.m.