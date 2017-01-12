Suspect in Jan. 11 foot chase into Homewood not located

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Police 2

Mountain Brook police have not located the black male suspect who reportedly took off running during a traffic stop, according to the department’s Jan. 12 community update.

The man, described as about 5-foot-10, weighing around 165 pounds, reportedly ran after he was pulled over near the Sneaky Pete’s in Mountain Brook Village. After the officer got a return on an outstanding felony warrant on the suspect, the man reportedly took off by foot, ran toward the Shell gas station, then behind Brombergs and eventually crossed U.S. 280 into the Homewood area. Homewood Police Department also assisted in the foot chase.

In the community update, police also reported an instance of assault that occurred on Jan. 8. The suspect reportedly grabbed the victim around the neck and hit the victim with a metal ice scoop. The incident took place in the 2600 block of Lane Park Road.

Multiple thefts and a burglary were also reported.

On Jan. 4, unknown individuals reportedly entered by force a home on Spring Street and stole jewelry. This was identified as a burglary in the community update.

Thefts in the report included $23.99 in merchandise that was stolen from a store on Cahaba Village Plaza, $190 that was taken from an employee’s backpack in the 2700 block of U.S. 280 and a handgun that was stolen from a residence, according to the report. The gun was last seen in November 2016, and was reported stolen on Jan. 10.

A car break in was also reported when two backpack blowers were taken from a landscaping vehicle on Jan. 10.

A resident also reported an instance of identity theft after someone opened a credit card in their name.

The update also included one arrest for public intoxication and one arrest for possession of marijuana.