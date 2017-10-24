The first year: Black, Welch reflect on their first term

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Mayor Stewart Welch gave out signed one million dollar bills to Mountain Brook Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts on Feb. 2 to kick off his Million Dollar Bill initiative.

It’s often in the first year of a new job when employees learn the most, and for new City Council member Phil Black and Mayor Stewart Welch, this is not an exception.

Sworn into office one year ago, Welch entered the office with little experience in the council, although Black had been a part of both the Board of Zoning and Adjustments and the Planning Commission. He chose to run for a council seat after speaking with former neighbor and council member Jack Carl.

Upon entering office, Black said he knew the city was in “good shape,” but he didn’t realize just how good of shape it was in until attending a 10-week orientation and learning how each department is managed.

“The city has done a great job in hiring the best they can for whatever job it is, particularly for the department leaders,” he said. “They’re just the tops in their profession.”

He added that all City Council members have their own skill sets, which helps with any problems the city may encounter.

“Seldom do I think that we run up against a topic that we have to deliberate on, that someone can’t help guide the conversation from an expertise standpoint,” he said. “That’s been really satisfying for me to be able to contribute right away on top of the orientation that the Mayor and I got … and that was part of what I was wondering when I got elected, was ‘Would I be able to do this?’”

But since he began, he has found he is able to contribute to the city with his background in architecture and experience on past boards. Black ran his campaign on maintaining the quality of the villages and commercial areas while protecting the neighborhoods.

“I think I can help … quality issues stay on the front burner so we don’t allow things to deteriorate,” he said, speaking of the upcoming year. “That’s what I like to look out for and make sure we protect the quality that we have.”

Welch said he has learned a great deal about how the city is run in his first year as well. After being asked to run for mayor last year and later being elected, he finds the city employees to be a great asset to the city.

“I think my biggest takeaway year to date is how remarkable all the people are,” Welch said, adding that everyone truly cares about Mountain Brook and its residents. “I think residents just don’t realize how much that means to the city and making the city run well.”

But despite now knowing more about Mountain Brook, he finds there’s still some headway to be made.

“I’m only a year in and I feel, gosh, I’ve only scratched the surface of what I need to know,” he said. With a background in financial planning, Welch said he approaches everything as if it is a business but has realized that there are times when he should be taking a more governmental approach.

“It [governing] is not unlike business, but it is different,” he said. “So I’m learning that everything is a process and it’s slightly different from what I’m used to.”

Welch said too that the most significant part of his role — in addition to City Council and tending to residents’ requests — is spent being “the face of the city” by attending ribbon cuttings and events, something he particularly enjoys. He said it helps put him out in the community and he’s able to meet business owners and local families.

And in the long run, he’s looking forward to expanding upon what he’s already learned and working with members of the city.

“If you work with great people, it’s just 1,000 times more fun,” he said of the city employees. “And so they make it 1,000 times more fun.”