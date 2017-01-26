Thousands of dollars in merchandise reportedly stolen from Brookwood Village

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Police 3

Multiple thefts were reported in the 600 block of Brookwood Village, according to the Mountain Brook Police Department Jan. 26 community update. The thefts totaled to thousands of dollars in clothing and other merchandise taken.

On Jan. 18, a white man reportedly stole $1,871.50 in clothing. The next day, a white man reportedly stole $1,083 in clothing. In a separate report from Jan. 19, a black woman reportedly concealed $398.95 in merchandise and stole it.

On Jan. 24, a white man reportedly stole $435 in clothing from a business. That day, an employee theft of more than $700 in merchandise was also reported.

Police also reported a theft in the 3000 block of Ryecroft Road after a credit card was stolen from a residence and used multiple times, according to the report.

Another individual was victim to a theft by deception after they received a call from someone who claimed to be an Alabama Power representative. The caller reportedly told the victim their power bill was overdue, and they needed to make a payment before midnight or their power would be turned off. The victim was scammed out of $498.62, according to the report.

Other incidents reported in the update included two identify thefts, during which a resident’s information was used to open fraudulent accounts, and two reported car break-ins.

During one car break in, a handgun was stolen from a vehicle on Montclair Road. In the second break-in, a wallet was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Gaywood Circle.

Police also reported a hit and run that took place on U.S. 280 at Green Valley Road and an arrest after an individual was found in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop.