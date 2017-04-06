Three arrested on drug-related charges

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. Mountain Brook Police Officer Orvie Mattson stands outside his patrol car on a residential street in the city. Officers will keep a close eye on homes where residents request a stepped-up patrol efforts while they are away.

Mountain Brook police arrested two individuals on drug-related charges following a traffic stop on March 31.

According to the MBPD community update, officers pulled over a car that had a stolen tag displayed. During the traffic stop, “a substance believed to be marijuana” and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. A man and a woman were arrested, according to the update.

On April 3, another individual was arrested following a traffic stop. Police found what they believe is marijuana in the car, according to the update, and one man was arrested.

The April 6 community update also included three hit and run reports and two reports of criminal mischief. On March 31, a resident on Forest Run Road reported their mailbox and mailbox post were damaged, and on April 4, the rear tire of a parked car was punctured.

Police also reported an instance of identity theft, during which a resident’s name and account information were used on fraudulent checks that were then used to make purchases, as well as the theft of a lawn mower, which was taken from a resident’s carport on Camellia Drive, according to the update.