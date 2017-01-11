Traffic stop turns in to foot chase

The Mountain Brook Police Department was engaged in a foot chase earlier today after a suspect fled a traffic stop near the Sneaky Pete's in Mountain Brook Village.

The suspect, described as a black male with facial hair standing at about 5'10" and weighing approximately 165 pounds, ran as the officer "got a return on an felony warrant outstanding" on the suspect, according to a Facebook post from Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook. In the post, Cook said the suspect then ran toward the Shell gas station, behind Brombergs and across U.S. 280 toward the Homewood area. Cook confirmed the information in the post but offered no further comment.

"He did cross over 280 from Mountain Brook into Homewood, and that was the last place he was seen," said Lieutenant Keith Peterson with the Homewood Police Department. Homewood police assisted in the foot chase, Peterson said, but the suspect was not apprehended.

During the event, Mountain Brook Elementary was placed under lock-out procedures as a precaution, which works to make sure that no one can get in or on the property, said Assistant Principle Brannon Aaron. He said it was not a lock-down situation, which indicates an internal problem within the school. The lock-out lasted about an hour and two officers as well as the schools student resource officer remained on campus during that time, Aaron added. "Any time something like that happens, we want to take the student safety into account," he said.

No arrests have been made at this time.