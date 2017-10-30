Local traffic to be impacted for Halloween parade

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Crestline Village 4

On Oct. 31, traffic in the Crestline area should expect delays beginning at 3 p.m. for the annual Halloween parade, Mystics of Mountain Brook.

Church Street will be blocked off at 3 p.m. to allow Public Works to place temporary road barriers behind the parking spots on the. Cars parked in these spots will be unable to leave until after the parade has passed through and the fencing has been removed, said a release from the Chamber of Commerce.

All traffic entering Crestline will be stopped at 3:45 p.m. for the start of the parade at 4 p.m., but should resume around 5 p.m. with the completion of the parade. The parade route is as follows:

Begins on Dan Watkins by Emmet O'Neal Library

Proceed to Oak Street and turn right towards West Jackson/Church Street

Continue down Church Street until it reaches Euclid

Turn left onto Euclid Ave

Parade will disperse on Dan Watkins and Country Club Boulevard

Keely Court, Dan Watkins Drive and Country Club Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic. The Chamber advises vehicles leaving Crestline to use East Fairway Drive, Vine Street or Dexter Avenue.