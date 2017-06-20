Tropical Storm Cindy to create possible flooding issues, severe weather

× Expand Courtesy of NWS BHM

The public is urged to keep an umbrella in hand, and an eye on driving conditions, as Tropical Storm Cindy rolls into the state in the coming days.

Though Central Alabama may seem far from the coast–which is expected to see storm surges and extreme flooding as the center of the tropical storm moves onshore in the next 24 hours–weather experts urged those throughout the state to remain vigilant, as the outer bands of the storm could cause more than headaches.

"We're definitely going to be getting plenty of rainfall," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Gerald Satterwhite.

Satterwhite, who works out of the Birmingham office, said though the area isn't in the direct path of the center of the storm, Cindy is "lopsided," and most of the rain and storm activity is on the east and northeast side.

Beginning Wednesday, the pop-up showers the area has experienced over the last 24 hours could become more sustained as the outer bands move north into Shelby County and Jefferson County.

The storm is expected to dump at least two to four inches of rain on the central part of the state, Satterwhite said.

Flooding, especially in low-lying areas or those prone to collecting water, is expected Wednesday afternoon through Friday, especially if the storm stalls.

On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for all of Alabama, putting state emergency management agencies on alert from Mobile to Huntsville.

If motorists encounter standing water on the roadway, the NWS urges "Turn Around, Don't Drown," as cars can be swept away in even small amounts of flood water.

Satterwhite said that while remote, there is a slight chance the storm could spin up severe weather on Thursday and Friday, and that people should pay attention to conditions, should they worsen.

For the most recent information, visit the NWS Twitter page or Facebook page, or weather.gov/bmx.