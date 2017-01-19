Two arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Police 1

Two individuals were arrested during traffic stops and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance last week, according to the Mountain Brook Police Department community update.

On Jan. 11, a black female was arrested during a traffic stop for narcotics, according to the update, and on Jan. 12, an Asian male was arrested during a traffic stop for the same thing. According to the update, both arrests took place at U.S. 280 and Cherokee Road.

The update also included three theft reports, including an iPhone stolen from a locker room at Mountain Brook High School, the theft of prescription medications from a residence and eyeglass frames stolen by a black male in the 3900 block of Montclair Road.

Three instances of identity theft were also reported. In one report, personal information was used to open an unauthorized account, while a second report said personal information was used in an attempt to open an unauthorized account. Another victim reported fraudulent wire transactions were made from their banking account between Dec. 27 and 29.

One arrest was made after a black female deposited a fraudulent check and returned to the bank to withdraw money, according to the report. The arrest took place on Jan. 17.

Two car break ins were reported. Nothing appeared to be stolen in a break-in on Royal Oak Court, according to the report, but a handgun was taken from a car on Memory Lane in the second break-in.

A suspicious person was reported in the area of Malaga Avenue on Jan. 13, after a dark skinned male was seen in someone’s backyard.

A woman was arrested on Jan. 16 after reportedly fleeing from a traffic stop. She was located and arrested, according to the update.