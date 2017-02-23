Two guns stolen during car break-ins

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Police 3

Unknown individuals stole guns and other items from two cars on Little Branch Road, according to Mountain Brook Police Department’s Feb. 23 community update. Both cars were in the 4000 block of Little Branch Road.

On Feb. 14, a revolver handgun was reportedly taken from a car during a break-in, and on Feb. 15, a rifle, gun case and cash were taken from a car. According to police, the car from the Feb. 15 break-in was unlocked.

Police also reported a car break-in on Euclid Avenue, during which a checkbook, cash and keys were taken. This incident took place on Feb. 13.

Other reports from the update included an instance of identity theft, during which the victim’s debit card information was used to make fraudulent purchases, and an instance of criminal mischief following damage to a mailbox and post.