Two thefts via scams reported in community update

× Expand By Keith McCoy City Police 3

Mountain Brook police have reported two monetary thefts that have occurred via fraudulent acts. The police reported one theft from March 9 and one from March 13 in this week’s community update.

On March 9, an employee of a business on Office Park Circle reported receiving a fraudulent email requesting two electronic fund transfers, for a total of $105,800. The fraudulent email “was presented as if the email came from an authorized representative of the company,” according to the update. Police classified this incident as theft and computer tampering.

On March 13, a business on Church Street reported receiving a phone call from a woman claiming to be from Alabama Power. The woman reportedly said the business had not paid its power bill in several months and needed to use MoneyPak cards to pay the bill, or else its power would be turned off.

A MoneyPak card was obtained, and the information was given over the phone to a man who said he was a manager at Alabama Power. This incident was later determined to be a scam, and the caller was not from Alabama Power. Police classified this incident as theft.

Another theft was reported on March 11. A man asking for money reportedly came to a home on Cross Ridge Road. He had previously done work at the home and asked to use the bathroom, which the resident allowed. After the man left, the resident reported noticing items missing from the bathroom.

Police also reported multiple instances of identity theft. Between Feb. 26 and March 10, someone reportedly attempted to use a victim’s personal information to receive unemployment benefits. On March 10, a woman entered a business on Church Street and attempted to get a cash advance on a credit card, according to the update. The “female became nervous and left,” and the card was determined to be fake.

Mailboxes and yard signs were reported damaged in multiple areas in the city between March 11 and 12. The damage occurred on Canterbury Road, Forest Run Road, South Brookwood Road, Spring Valley Court and Belle Meade Lane, according to the update. Police reported the suspect vehicle is an SUV-type car and that an SUV-type car was caught on surveillance video in one of the instances of damage. The incident has been classified as criminal mischief.

Two drug-related offenses were reported, both resulting from traffic stops and on March 8. At River Oaks Road and Overton Road, two white male suspects were arrested after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in a vehicle. At a traffic stop on Montclair Road, a black male and a black female suspect were arrested after marijuana, cocaine and a handgun were reportedly found in a vehicle. The handgun was found to have been reported as stolen, according to the update.

Other crimes in the update included a car break-in, during which a laptop was taken from an unlocked vehicle, and a case of harassment, during which a resident received multiple “alarming and threatening” text messages.