U.S. 280 accident results in fatality

A car traveling in the west bound lane of U.S. 280 on March 28 attempted to turn left into the Mountain Brook Center around 2:45 p.m. when it was struck by a car traveling east bound in the far right lane of U.S. 280, according to a press release from the Mountain Brook Police Department.

The west bound vehicle was hit on the passenger side. The MBPD release said the driver of the struck vehicle, identified as Jacqueline Williams Mills, 82, was killed as a result of the accident.

Both occupants of the east bound vehicle obtained serious injuries and were transported to UAB hospital.