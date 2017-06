× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 3

This year, Mountain Brook is observing Independence Day with various closings throughout the city.

On July 4, City Hall, the Department of Parks and Recreation and Public Works will be closed, as will the Emmet O'Neal Library. City manager Sam Gaston said members of the police and fire department will be be on duty except for the command staff. Garbage pickup will be delayed one day.

Normal hours will resume on July 5.