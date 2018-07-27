Village Living takes home APA awards

Village Living received awards for its work at the 2018 Alabama Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The annual contest celebrates the best in writing, photography, design and advertisements among newspapers across the state.

The awards were presented on Saturday, July 21, at the 2018 APA Summer Convention at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, AL. Village Living competed in Division E of the contest, the division for member newspapers with free circulation.

Among the awards were:

1st Place — Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage

1st Place — Best Headline

2nd Place — Best Niche Publication

2nd Place — Best Single Ad

2nd Place — Best Business Story or Column

2nd Place — Best News Feature Story Coverage

2nd Place — Best Lifestyle/Family Pages

3rd Place — Best Production and Printing

3rd Place — Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content

In all, Starnes Publishing took home 94 awards across its seven papers — 280 Living, Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Iron City Ink, Cahaba Sun and Village Living.