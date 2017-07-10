Village Living wins several awards at state press association contest

× Expand (L to R) Kristin Williams, Erica Techo, Sarah Finnegan, Emily Featherston, and Sydney Cromwell display their first place plaques at the Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

Village Living earned a number of awards last weekend at the annual Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

Chairman of the APA Better Newspaper Contest Committee Dee Ann Campbell presented the winners at the Alabama Press Convention at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach, Alabama on July 8. Categories for the awards ranges from outstanding reporting, photography, design, advertising and multimedia. Village Living competed in Division E of the contest, the division for associate members and publications with free circulation.

Village Living won five editorial awards across Division E:

1st Place – Best Business Story

1st Place – Best Use of Photos/Editorial Content

2nd Place – Best Lifestyle/Family Pages

3rd Place – Best Local Economic Coverage

3rd Place – Best News Photo

In all, Starnes Publishing tallied 55 awards across all seven of its papers- 280 Living, Hoover Sun, The Homewood Star, Vestavia Voice, Village Living, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.

Starnes Publishing distributes all seven of their papers monthly along with daily e-newsletters.

General Excellence awards are the highest awards the APA awards each year. They are based on a total number of points earned from five different areas: issues submitted to the General Excellence category, awards in one of the general categories, awards in public service and Freedom of Information, awards in single events and awards from the advertising contest.

Some of the other exceptional awards presented to Starnes Publishing this year focused primarily on serving the local Birmingham community. These included:

Hoover Sun

1st Place – General Excellence

1st Place – Best Local Economic Coverage

2nd Place – Best Public Service

2nd Place – Freedom of Information/First Amendment Award

Vestavia Voice

1st Place – Best Local News Coverage

1st Place – Best Local Education Coverage

1st Place – Freedom of Speech/First Amendment Award

3rd Place – General Excellence

3rd Place – Best Public Service

Homewood Star

3rd Place – Freedom of Information/ First Amendment Award

280 Living:

Most Improved

1st Place – Best Public Service

Awards from previous years can be found on the Starnes Publishing’s website at http://starnespublishing.com. To view previous awards of Village Living, visit the page Here.