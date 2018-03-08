Village2Village race to impact Saturday morning traffic

× Expand Erica Techo.

Drivers who frequent Mountain Brook Village and Crestline Village should be aware of potential congestion Saturday, as the Village2Village event returns for 2018.

The race winds through Mountain Brook Village and into Crestline, following roads including Country Club Road, East Fairway Drive, Greenway Road, Country Club Boulevard, a small portion Montevallo Road, Pine Crest Road and Canterbury Road, among others.

Certain roads will begin to close at 7:15 a.m. for the race start at 7:30 a.m., and Lane Parke Road and Country Club Road will be reduced to one-way traffic. Police will be working to keep traffic flowing through the route as possible. Roads should be reopened at 9:30 a.m.

For more information about the race, including a course map, visit village2village10k.com.