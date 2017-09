× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon.

Labor Day is on Sept. 4, and the city of Mountain Brook will have various city closings in honor of the holiday, including City Hall. City Manager Sam Gaston said garbage, trash and recycling will be delayed on day as well and Mountain Brook Schools will be closed on Sept. 4.

Emmet O'Neal Library will be closed Sept. 2-4 and will resume normal hours on Sept. 5.