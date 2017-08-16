Zoning, rentals discussed at planning commission

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Officials discussed the possible rezoning of 2908 Pumphouse Road and short term rentals during the Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 7.

During the planning commission meeting on Aug. 7, property on Pumphouse Road was discussed.

The planning commission heard from representatives with Shannon Waltchack, which is looking to purchase and develop the current Wales Goebel site at 2908 Pumphouse Road, and hopes to have the site zoned as a planned unit development, or PUD.

Although this was the third meeting that this issue was discussed, no decisions were made, and the item was carried over to commission’s next agenda.

The parcel of land in question has 25 percent of its area in Mountain Brook and 75 percent in Jefferson County, said Derek Waltchack with Shannon Waltchack. If purchased by Shannon Waltchack, they would like to develop it into an office and storefront space no larger than 9,000 square feet and have the parcel annexed into Mountain Brook, he said.

“We think it makes the most [sense] to bring it all into Mountain Brook so that the city can better control what happens on the property,” Waltchack said. “We’ve requested a PUD zoning that will permanently keep our project small.”

Residents who live nearby were concerned with many factors, including but not limited to, the types of tenants, parking, light pollution and the visibility of the property.

Waltchack said the potential tenants including an interior design studio, a small bookstore or offices. He said the low number of parking spaces mean larger businesses will not fit in the leasing space.

A traffic study was also requested, for a second time, by the planning commission since it was not presented at the meeting.

Residents were still concerned that the rezoning and development would alter the aesthetics and community feel of the villages.

“The city has been very consistent [at maintaining the villages] since it was founded,” said Ricky Bromberg.

Fellow resident Gates Shaw had similar feelings toward the area, and although he said he thinks the designs are beautiful, he doesn’t think the city should be rezoning the property to commercial development.

After residents voiced their opinions regarding the property along Pumphouse Road, resident Sue Feldman spoke in support of AirBnbs and similar rentals in the city of Mountain Brook.

Since the work session between City Council and the Planning Commission on July 12, both commissioners and council members have gotten letters from residents voicing opposition to having AirBnB’s and VRBO rentals available in the city. Commissioner Susan Swagler also said they received “one very eloquent letter stating why [the rentals] aren’t such a bad idea after all.”

Feldman is the sole short-term renter in Mountain Brook who has obtained a business license from the city, which is required for renters.

Feldman said that sometimes there are people and families traveling to the Birmingham area who, instead of staying in hotels, would like the comfort of a home, much like the families of patients in hospitals in Birmingham.

She also said that by opening to renters, homeowners are more likely to invest in their home’s upkeep, which adds to the value of the city and that visitors tend to stay longer and spend more money in the neighborhood in which they are staying. But, she understands that cities need ordinances.

“I’m in favor of ordinances. I think ordinances are guide raises and I think guide rails are good,” she said. “But I also think what is done should be driven by facts and not fear.”

The commission voted to recommend that the council approve the ordinance as drafted, which prohibits rentals under 30 days in residential zoning.