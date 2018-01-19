‘Treasure hunt’ of book sale returning to Emmet O’Neal this month

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The Friends of the Emmet O'Neal Library is hosting its annual book sale from Feb. 22 through Feb. 25.

Beginning Feb. 22, book lovers of all ages will be able to find some favorites, classics and unique reads for discounted prices at the annual Emmet O’Neal Library book sale.

Hosted by the Friends of Emmet O’Neal Library, guests can find novels, cookbooks, CDs, records and puzzles during their sale, all of which have been donated by community members. Antiquated maps and prints will also be for sale, as will coffee table books. People may be able to find autographed copies, as well.

Kim Williamson, public relations for the book sale, said in previous years, around 12,000 books were sold, and all the money was donated back to the library.

“The event is unique because it uses resources within our community (old books) and turns them into money to use for programs that benefit our community at the library,” Williamson said.

The sale begins on the evening of Feb. 22 with a Preview Party from 6-8 p.m. All Friends members are invited, and people can become members for $25. Doors will be open to the public Feb. 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and concludes Feb. 25 from 1-4 p.m.

“Nicer” and more recently published books can be found in the upstairs auditorium of the library, and children’s and older books will be in the basement. On the final day of the sale, items will be half-price in the auditorium and $10 for a bag of books in the basement.

“This sale is anticipated each year by book collectors all over the country,” Williamson said. “It really is a treasure hunt. … There is no telling what you might find.”

For more information, contact EOL at 879-0459.