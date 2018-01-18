‘Valley Off-Shoots’ Garden Club hosts Flower Magazine editor Margot Shaw

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sarah Creveling. The “Valley Off-Shoots” Garden Club members, from left, Helen Simmons, Bonnie Bailey, Bobbye Ann Goodner and guest Margot Shaw, seated.

The “Valley Off-Shoots” Garden Club, a 54-year-old Mountain Brook garden club, held a special program celebrating the holiday season at the Junior League Building in November. Members invited guests to hear Margot Shaw, the founder and editor-in-chief of “Flower Magazine.”

Shaw gave a presentation titled “A Swell Noel: Flowering Your World for Christmas and Beyond.” While enjoying box lunches, Shaw held a book signing of her newest book, “Not so Prim Rose: A Collection of Light-Hearted Stories About Floral Mishaps and Adventures.”

Hostesses for the meeting were Eloise Bennett, Bobbye Ann Goodner, Jane Morgan, Ann Bloodworth, Joyce Lott and Nancy Wilson. Bonnie Bailey was the program chairman.

– Submitted by Sarah Creveling.