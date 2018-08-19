10th annual Boiling 'N Bragging raises money for Children's critical transport

1 of 20
Mascots for Alabama,, Auburn and UAB take pictures with fans. Boiling and Bragging was held in the parking lot of Otey's Tavern, in Crestline Village, on Aug. 18, 2018. The event benefited the Children's of Alabama Critical Care Transport program.
Tents with different college team logos set up for Boiling and Bragging. Boiling and Bragging was held in the parking lot of Otey's Tavern, in Crestline Village, on Aug. 18, 2018. The event benefited the Children's of Alabama Critical Care Transport program.
Kids get glitter tattoos and balloon creations during the event. Boiling and Bragging was held in the parking lot of Otey's Tavern, in Crestline Village, on Aug. 18, 2018. The event benefited the Children's of Alabama Critical Care Transport program.
Boiling and Bragging serves up a low country crawfish boil along with traditional tailgate food of hot dogs and hamburgers. Boiling and Bragging was held in the parking lot of Otey's Tavern, in Crestline Village, on Aug. 18, 2018. The event benefited the Children's of Alabama Critical Care Transport program.
Volunteers prepare plates from the crawfish boil. Boiling and Bragging was held in the parking lot of Otey's Tavern, in Crestline Village, on Aug. 18, 2018. The event benefited the Children's of Alabama Critical Care Transport program.
The centerpiece of Boiling and Bragging is a low country crawfish boil, paired with the chance to celebrate the start of the college football season. Boiling and Bragging was held in the parking lot of Otey's Tavern, in Crestline Village, on Aug. 18, 2018. The event benefited the Children's of Alabama Critical Care Transport program.
Fans represent their college teams at the Boiling and Bragging 10th annual party. Boiling and Bragging was held in the parking lot of Otey's Tavern, in Crestline Village, on Aug. 18, 2018. The event benefited the Children's of Alabama Critical Care Transport program.
The parking lot in front of Otey's Tavern was packed with people in gameday gear for the 10th annual Boiling 'N Bragging event, held on Aug. 18.
The event featured a low country crawfish boil as well as traditional tailgate food like hamburgers and hotdogs. The parking lot was lined with tents representing many local and well-loved college teams for participants to show their team loyalty and take home goodies.
In addition to the food, Boiling 'N Bragging offered drinks, live music, kids activities, a silent auction and visits with mascots from the University of Alabama, Auburn University and UAB.
Boiling 'N Bragging benefits the Children's of Alabama Critical Transport Program and is hosted by Rotary International District 6860 clubs.