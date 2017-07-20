12-year-old raises more than $3,000 for breast cancer research

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sabrina Balch. Lilly Papapietro (right) helped raise money with her third annual pink lemonade stand in front of brick & tin. The money will be donated to BCRFA.

For the third year, Lilly Papapietro recently set up a lemonade stand to raise money for breast cancer research. Papapietro, the 12-year-old daughter of brick & tin owner Maurico Papapietro, set up her “third annual pink lemonade stand” in front of her father’s restaurant and managed to raise $3,537.

The money she raised is in memory of her aunt Carolina Papapietro Higginbotham, who battled breast cancer, and will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

-Submitted by Sabrina Balch