16th annual Market Day returns July 22

× Expand File photo. Shoppers peruse tents at the Mountain Brook Village Market Day 2015.

This year, July 22 will mark the 16th annual Market Day in Mountain Brook Village, which started as Christine’s on Canterbury owner Jean Clayton’s way of celebrating Bastille Day in Mountain Brook.

Her shop sold French linens from a company that put on an annual sale in honor of the French national holiday, and after inviting other shops and a now-closed French restaurant to participate, the day grew and developed.

“Bastille Day had its origins in [the sale I started], but really didn’t relate to the entire village,” she said.

A few years later, Brenda Meadows with The Lingerie Shoppe suggested the sale be converted into Market Day.

“It made more sense to all of us. Of course, I never anticipated that it would grow as it did,” Clayton said.

Now, the event features a huge sale for shops in Mountain Brook Village and allows the shops to clear out inventory to allow for new product shipments in the fall, Clayton said, and shoppers come from all over to find the perfect deal.

“The entire Mountain Brook Village usually participates, from clothing to jewelry to food and everything in between,” said Avani Patel of Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers. “[Shoppers can expect] store specials with the biggest discounts you will find the entire year.”

Although the sale runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Patel said shoppers often arrive as early as they can to find the best deals for their purchases before items run out. Clayton suggested that shoppers wear light clothing, comfortable shoes and bring water to make the most of the summer sale.

“It’s a fun day,” Clayton said. “You never know what you will find.”