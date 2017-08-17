Summer Photo Contest winners

Village Living would like to thank all of the community members whoparticipated in this year’s contest.
WINNER
Photo courtesy of Charles Skinner.
AJ Gates playing football.
1ST RUNNER-UP
Photo courtesy of Chris Summers.
Stuart Summers with son Forest Summers, 10, atop Bald Mountain in Uinta National Forest, Utah.
2ND RUNNER-UP
Photo courtesy of Britt Redden.
Britt Reddens captures some July 4th fun with his grandsons Walton Redden, Parker Redden, Fuller Adams, Lawson McKnight and Adams McKnight at Echo Lake.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Photo courtesy of Amy Nagrodzki.
Brody Morrison enjoying beach life at Sandestin Beach.
Photo courtesy of Julia King.
17-year-old Whit King snapped this shot while enjoying some quality time outdoors.