35 young ladies to be presented at Krewe Ball

Photos by Sarah Finnegan. From left: Anna Catherine Gillespy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Palfrey Gillespy; Elinor Clay Anthony, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Eland Anthony Jr.; Helen Oliver Little, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Brawner Little III; Catherine (Cate) Brevard Harmon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Brame Harmon; Camille Elizabeth Jernigan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas E. Jernigan; Anne Genevieve Pickering, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Andrew Reed.

One of the most highly-anticipated social events of the year will occur a little early this year, as the Beaux Arts Krewe hosts its annual ball on Feb. 9.

Boutwell Auditorium in downtown Birmingham will be filled to the rafters with Krewe members and guests as 35 young ladies are presented to society.

In last year’s 50th anniversary of the event, Mary Virginia Adams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Seth Adams, was crowned queen 25 years after her mother was crowned in 1992.

As always, this year’s Krewe Ball Queen will be revealed the evening of the event, and the princesses will be escorted in with fanfare.

The festivities will begin at 9 p.m., and more information about the Beaux Arts Krewe can be found at beauxartskrewe.com.

Not Pictured: Catherine Wheelock Giti Ahmad, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jaffar Ahmad; Margaret (Meg) Bell McCalley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Winston T. McCalley; Katherine Beall Michaux, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thornton Cooke Michaux; Alice Lee Naughton, daughter of Mrs. Cynthia Lynn Cannon and Mr. Stephen Albert Naughton; Walker Evans Sanders, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Rutledge Sanders Jr.; and Kathleen Claire Wilson, daughter of Dr. John Wilson.