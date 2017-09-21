Plant sale, conference returning to gardens

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. This year’s plant sale takes place Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 22 from noon-4 p.m. at the gardens

In late October, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens will be filled with plant enthusiasts for both the Fall Plant Sale and the Native Plant Conference.

The plant sale, which takes place on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 22 from noon-4 p.m. at the gardens, features plants including fall annuals, biennials, native plants, fall lettuces, camellias, shrubs and trees. All the plants that will be for sale were specifically selected for Birmingham’s climate, and according to the garden’s website, fall is the best time to plant trees and shrubs.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the garden’s programs such as Discovery Field Trips, plant adventures and adult and family classes.

The following weekend starting on Oct. 26, the Native Plant Conference will kick off with the theme “Celebrating the Astounding Biodiversity of the Southeast,” said Kaul Wildflower Garden curator John Manion.

With a filled schedule of over 15 presenters, field trips and workshops, Manion said topics will range from sustainable landscaping to rare plants and animals. The conference is geared towards homeowners, gardeners, botanists, ecologists and those involved in nursery and landscaping businesses.

“People have become more interested in landscapes that are sustainable, low maintenance and healthier to humans and countless other living creatures,” he said.

Different price points are available for the event, and guests can learn more about the at bbgardens.com/npc. Students interested in scholarships for the conference can email Manion at jmanion@bbgardens.org.

For more about the Fall Plant Sale, visit bbgardens.org/fall-plant-sale.php.