A look ahead: Senior safety

Remembering When is a program developed by the National Fire Prevention Association. Mountain Brook Fire Marshal Leland Rhudy said he looks forward to bringing fire and fall prevention education to the community. Photo by Erica Techo.

The Mountain Brook Fire Department is adding another effort to help the city’s senior residents stay safe. Fire Marshal Leland Rhudy will hold classes on “Remembering When,” a program developed by the National Fire Protection Agency that focuses on fire and fall prevention.

“It’s developed for older adults to live at home for as long as possible,” Rhudy said.

This is the first time the program will be offered in Mountain Brook. It is centered on 16 messages, Rhudy said, with eight focusing on fire prevention and eight focusing on fall prevention.

Fire prevention tips focus on what people learn from a young age, including to never leave things unattended in the kitchen, to make sure there is space between space heaters and any burnable materials and to maintain working smoke alarms. The program also encourages seniors to plan their escape route, in the case of a fire, around their abilities.

Fall prevention tips encourage senior adults to exercise regularly and to make sure their paths are clear and well lit both in and around the house.

“It’s the small things that you lose mobility on,” Rhudy said, adding that a fall can cause a senior adult to lose their mobility and possibly their ability to live at home independently.

The first Remembering When course is Jan. 18 at Canterbury United Methodist Church. The program is at 2 p.m. and takes between 45 minutes and an hour.

In addition to the course, attendees will receive handouts, including a list of emergency phone numbers they can keep by their telephone.

Rhudy said he hopes to host about five or six Remembering When courses that are open to the public throughout the year, but said groups are welcome to call the fire department to set up courses for a specific group.

“We just want to prevent injuries and help them live safely at their house,” Rhudy said.