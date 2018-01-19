Adults-only Valentine’s Day fun planned for Woo at the Zoo

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. This Valentine’s Day, the Birmingham Zoo will once again host its annual Woo at the Zoo event, an adults-only night that includes entertainment as well as educational aspects.

Adults looking for an alternative to the typical Valentine’s Day dinner can find an option at the Birmingham Zoo.

This Feb. 14, the zoo will once again host its annual Woo at the Zoo event, an adults-only night that includes entertainment as well as educational aspects. The event started in 2013 as a way to offer an unconventional Valentine’s Day event. In 2017, the zoo added food and drinks to the night.

This year’s event will take place in the zoo’s Predator Building from 6-9 p.m.

“Guests can sip and stroll through the Birmingham Zoo’s Predator Building and enjoy live music, animal encounters and keeper chats all while they learn about love in the animal kingdom,” said Lindsey Renfro, the zoo’s special events manager.

Reservations are $80 for a zoo member couple and $100 for a non-member couple, and they include a flower for each guest, hor d’oeuvres, beer, wine, champagne flutes and a souvenir photo.

“The purpose of Woo at the Zoo is multifaceted,” Renfro said. “Besides the food, drink and entertainment, it’s a chance to learn about the mating habits of many exotic animals. It’s both entertaining and educational, not to mention a chance to get away with your significant other and leave your daily stress behind.”

This year’s event will also feature a wine tasting provided by Cat-N-Bird Winery, a Chelsea-based company that specializes in non-standard international wines.

For more information, go to birminghamzoo.com.