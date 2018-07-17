Alabama Governor’s School feted by Alabama Power Co

× Expand Photo submitted by Carolyn Satterfield Zach Shunnarah, Mountain Brook High School; Mike Li, John Carroll Catholic; and Mei Mei Sun, Vestavia Hills HS, who had a perfect ACT score, are greeted by VP J. Houston Smith, III, APC Governmental Affairs and AGS Leadership Councilman.

Eighty-nine academically excellent rising high school seniors from 28 counties and 58 hit schools across Alabama attended the 2018 Alabama Governor’s School (AGS). The two-week summer residency program has been an outreach of Samford University for 31 years.

Students select courses in areas such as law, medicine, nursing, business, magazine, film and TV production, art, drama, astronomy, physics, engineering and science research. Some scrubbed in at UAB School of Medicine. Others partnered with the National Wildlife Federation or learned the principles of justice and the court system or solved problems on their “Mission to Mars.” All put into practice leadership skills and service work in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Of the outstanding students achievements, three had perfect ACT scores. Others were recognized: first in the nation in algebra II; the singles and doubles state tennis champion; an Alabama high school state swimming champion holding 6A-7A state records; a member of the U.S. Men’s Paralympic Soccer Team; a 2018 Alabama State Debate Champion; and SGA presidents, National Merit Scholars and Honor Society members.

The corporate/student dinner hosted by Alabama Power Company at their Headquarters was a highlight of the program. Students met and dined with corporate leaders and AGS Leadership Council members from Vulcan Materials, Regions Bank, Protective Life and other philanthropists. APC was represented by several leaders including Vice President of Governmental Affairs J. Houston Smith III; President of the the APC Foundation Myla Calhoun; and Jonathan Porter, Vice President of the Birmingham Division.

