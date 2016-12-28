All In Mountain Brook adds programs in 2017

All In Mountain Brook is working to expand its reach throughout the community with new programs in the new year.

“We want to make sure we’re covering all facets of our community,” said Laura Hydinger, executive director of All In Mountain Brook.

This year, All In has added a night of speakers geared toward parents of elementary school students and a series focused on parents of rising juniors and seniors “finishing strong.” They will also once again offer a spring break talk for parents and students and host Taste of Mountain Brook, an annual fundraiser. All In will also host one of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheons as a way to reach out to the community, Hydinger said.

Here are some of the programs All In has planned:

Spring Break Talk

This year’s Spring Break Talk, which features Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook as well as police officer representatives from popular spring break destinations, will take place a little earlier. Rather than host it right before spring break, the event will be Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

“This year we’re trying to bump it up so that kids and parents have time to have those talks,” Hydinger said.

Last year’s talk was revealing for parents, she said, and provided information on what to expect in addition to how kids can protect themselves while on spring break.

Parenting Conference (Elementary Students)

All In Mountain Brook has hosted nights focused on parenting talks in the past, Hydinger said, and she hopes hosting one geared toward elementary school parents will help them be more proactive. Topics ranging from friendship to body image to social media will be offered, each featuring an expert on that subject.

The topics are selected based on feedback from parents, and what they would like to know more about.

“These are things that will equip them to better parent in their families,” Hydinger said.

The parenting conference will take place Feb. 7 at Crestline Elementary School.

Finishing Strong

A new program that was developed by a rising chairman of the board, Finishing Strong will be a three-part series for the parents of rising juniors and seniors. The course aims to help parents understand what it means to finish school on a strong note, as well as to prepare parents for their students to leave for college.

Finishing Strong will be April 4, 11 and 18, with each night having a separate topic.

For more information about All In Mountain Brook, go to allinmountainbrook.org.

ALL IN Mountain Brook Spring 2017

► Spring Break Talk: Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m.; Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

► Parenting Conference: Feb. 7 at Crestline Elementary. Time TBD.

► Finishing Strong: April 4, 11 and 18. Time and location TBD.

► Taste of Mountain Brook: Sept. 17. Time TBD.